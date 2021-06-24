Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) & The Competition Financial Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Colony Bankcorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.46% 10.84% 0.87% Colony Bankcorp Competitors 23.76% 11.04% 1.13%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Competitors 2062 8349 6625 447 2.31

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million $11.81 million 13.88 Colony Bankcorp Competitors $1.22 billion $205.76 million 16.75

Colony Bankcorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp competitors beat Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

