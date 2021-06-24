Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

CLBK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,991,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.