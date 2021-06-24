Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $99,000 Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSSIU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,526,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of FSSIU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

