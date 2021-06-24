Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $231.59 or 0.00710273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $144.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 348.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,244,846 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

