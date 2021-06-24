Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121.35 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $256.01 or 0.00739036 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $121.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,244,846 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

