Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,660,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 21.08% of Compugen worth $123,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

CGEN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,223. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

