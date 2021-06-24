Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 46,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

