comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $91.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.55 million and the highest is $92.20 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $372.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.99.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

