Conceal 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,880.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Conceal has a market cap of $4.43 million and $47,880.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,878.62 or 0.99885831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00316655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00380882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.37 or 0.00723434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003831 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,168,157 coins and its circulating supply is 11,567,894 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

