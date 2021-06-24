Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Concentrix updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.34. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,697. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

