ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 37517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.