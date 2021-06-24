Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of ED opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

