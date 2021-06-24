ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 2.2%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 274,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,581,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,839. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

