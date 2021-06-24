Contrasting BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

97.2% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BWX Technologies and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 12.94% 49.26% 12.99% Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BWX Technologies and Novo Integrated Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.64 $278.67 million $3.03 19.43 Novo Integrated Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BWX Technologies and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BWX Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $71.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications. It also provides missile launch tubes for the United States Navy submarines; converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium; and receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials. Its Nuclear Services Group segment provides nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services for the United States government-owned facilities; develops technology for advanced nuclear power sources application; designs, engineers, licenses, and manufactures advance nuclear reactors; and inspects and services steam generators, heat exchangers, reactors, fuel handling systems, and balance of plants; and provides non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions, and nuclear fuel. Its Nuclear Power Group segment offers commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and containers; nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, and related services, as well as engineering and in-plant services for nuclear power plants; and medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. It also designs, manufactures, commissions, and services nuclear power generation equipment. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers specialty treatment and recovery programs derived from motor vehicle accident injuries, long-term disability cases, corporate wellness, and job-site injuries. Further, it also provides cold laser therapeutics, shockwave therapy, custom bracing and orthotics, custom compression therapy/stockings, and lymphatic drainage treatment. The company offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. It operates 16 owned clinics, a contracted network of 102 affiliate clinics, and 220 eldercare related care homes, as well as retirement homes and community-based locations in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.