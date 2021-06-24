Contrasting Grid Dynamics (GDYN) and Its Peers

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grid Dynamics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ rivals have a beta of -21.00, indicating that their average stock price is 2,200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 131.14 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.28

Grid Dynamics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grid Dynamics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2163 11365 21246 607 2.57

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Grid Dynamics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grid Dynamics rivals beat Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

