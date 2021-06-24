Contrasting Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seagen and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen 29.07% 21.41% 17.93% Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96%

Seagen has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seagen and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $2.18 billion 13.09 $613.67 million $3.30 47.54 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,179.15 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Seagen has higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seagen and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 6 9 0 2.60 Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $186.36, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Seagen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seagen is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Summary

Seagen beats Palisade Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Palisade Bio

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

