Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 170.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 537,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

