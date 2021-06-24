Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

