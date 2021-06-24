Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.