Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CPSI stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

