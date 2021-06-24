Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 137,088 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,088 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

