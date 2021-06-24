Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.