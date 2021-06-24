Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 230,171 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,171 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 771,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,202 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,368,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 472,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

