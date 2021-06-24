Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $48,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

