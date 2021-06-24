Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.58. 340,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,317. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.