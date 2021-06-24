Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,775,459 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.20.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,088.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $128,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 231.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

