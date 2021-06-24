Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,967 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

