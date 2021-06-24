Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

