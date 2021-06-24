Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

