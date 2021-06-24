Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

