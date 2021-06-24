Critical Contrast: ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$4.23 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 8,953.10 -$12.34 million N/A N/A

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -132.96% AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prion-like forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

