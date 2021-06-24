Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 5,850 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,850 ($76.43).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Croda International stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,218 ($94.30). 302,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,437. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,082 ($66.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,858.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 303 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,915.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

