Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 5,850 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,850 ($76.43).
CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Croda International stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,218 ($94.30). 302,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,437. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,082 ($66.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,858.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
