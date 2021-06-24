CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.40

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.40 and last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 93812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

