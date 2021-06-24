CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 140 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.66. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

