CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Invests $39,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $406.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $407.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

