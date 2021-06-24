CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $168.95 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

