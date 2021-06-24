CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 121 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

