CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

