CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.95. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 65,618 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $90.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan W. Byers acquired 31,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,080.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

