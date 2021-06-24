Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

