Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.28. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 237.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

