Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 237.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.