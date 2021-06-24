Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

