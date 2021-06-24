CyberMiles One Day Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $1.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00396535 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,500.56 or 0.99843755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002258 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

