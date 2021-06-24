CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.94. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. 1,270,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

