DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

AFRM opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

