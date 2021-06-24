Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.20 billion and approximately $281.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00076899 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,192,006,295 coins and its circulating supply is 5,192,005,806 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

