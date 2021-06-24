Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 87,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 40,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

