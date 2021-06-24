Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Loews were worth $132,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

