Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 65,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,820. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

